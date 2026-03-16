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Game Preview: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils (33-31-2) take on the Boston Bruins (37-23-6) at the Prudential Center tonight. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup per NHL.com

David Pastrnak -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Andrew Peeke, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Storyline to Watch&nbsp;

The storyline to watch is that the Devils are looking to finish their seven-game homestand with a win. The team has won four of the six games during this stretch. The Devils are expected to use the same lineup today as they used on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings. 

Player to Watch

The player to watch is Nico Hischier. Hischier had four points - two goals and two assists - against the Kings. He is in the top five in Devils franchise history for goals, and currently leads the team in goals this season. 

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

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Game Day