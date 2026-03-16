Game Preview: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (33-31-2) take on the Boston Bruins (37-23-6) at the Prudential Center tonight.
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
David Pastrnak -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Andrew Peeke, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
The storyline to watch is that the Devils are looking to finish their seven-game homestand with a win. The team has won four of the six games during this stretch. The Devils are expected to use the same lineup today as they used on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.
The player to watch is Nico Hischier. Hischier had four points - two goals and two assists - against the Kings. He is in the top five in Devils franchise history for goals, and currently leads the team in goals this season.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
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