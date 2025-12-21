Game Preview: Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (20-14-1) will continue their road trip today as they take on the Buffalo Sabres (16-14-1) at the Prudential Center.
Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup per NHL.com.
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring
Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Zach Metsa, Isac Rosen
Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Three players will return to the lineup tonightas Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, and Arseny Gritsyuk are all set to join the team against Buffalo. Hughes had missed the most time, being sidelined for six weeks with a non-hockey hand injury. Head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about the importance of having the three players back on the ice with NJD.tv.
“There is emotional impact, for sure,” Keefe said. “We just have to use that in a positive way. When the puck drops tonight, we have to keep playing the way that we’ve been playing. The guys coming in have to enhance that.”
The player to watch tonight is Connor Brown. The Devils are 8-0-0 when Brown scores. The 31-year-old has nine goals and six assists in 28 games this season.
The puck will drop at 7 PM at the Prudential Center.
