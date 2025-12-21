Game Preview: Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (20-14-1) will continue their road trip today as they take on the Buffalo Sabres (16-14-1) at the Prudential Center. ​

​Lineups and Injuries​

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup per NHL.com.

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring

Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Isac Rosen

Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Storyline to Watch​

Three players will return to the lineup tonightas Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, and Arseny Gritsyuk are all set to join the team against Buffalo. Hughes had missed the most time, being sidelined for six weeks with a non-hockey hand injury. Head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about the importance of having the three players back on the ice with NJD.tv.

“There is emotional impact, for sure,” Keefe said. “We just have to use that in a positive way. When the puck drops tonight, we have to keep playing the way that we’ve been playing. The guys coming in have to enhance that.”

​Player to Watch

​The player to watch tonight is Connor Brown. The Devils are 8-0-0 when Brown scores. The 31-year-old has nine goals and six assists in 28 games this season. ​

The puck will drop at 7 PM at the Prudential Center.

