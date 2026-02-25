Logo
Game Preview: Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (28-27-2) take on the Buffalo Sabres (32-19-6) at the Prudential Center tonight. ​

Lineups and Injuries​

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Colton White, Marc McLaughlin, Luke Glendening, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)

Sabres projected lineup per NHL.com

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Josh Dunne -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Michael Kesselring

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Anton Wahlberg, Colten EllisInjured: Zach Benson (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Player to Watch​

Jack Hughes is the player to watch as he returns to the United States after scoring a golden goal for Team USA, winning them gold. ​

Hughes was absent from practice on Tuesday. Head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about the expectations for the forward with NJD.tv. ​

“He got in late last night, so it was a matter of giving him an opportunity to get extra rest,” Keefe said of his absence from morning skate. “It’s been a whirlwind for him, but he’ll come in and get ready to go for tonight.”

Storyline to Watch

​The storyline to watch is the Olympians playing their first game back since the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games.

​Seven Devils players participated in the tournament: Timo Meier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Simon Nemec, and Jacob Markstrom. ​

Keefe spoke to NJD.tv about how the Olympians are transitioning back to the Devils. ​

“The guys that have come back, they look like they haven’t missed a beat. If anything, they’ve got a little extra pep in their step,” Keefe said. 

The puck will drop at 7 PM. 

