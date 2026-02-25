Game Preview: Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (28-27-2) take on the Buffalo Sabres (32-19-6) at the Prudential Center tonight.
Lineups and Injuries
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Colton White, Marc McLaughlin, Luke Glendening, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Josh Dunne -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Michael Kesselring
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Zach Metsa, Anton Wahlberg, Colten EllisInjured: Zach Benson (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Player to Watch
Jack Hughes is the player to watch as he returns to the United States after scoring a golden goal for Team USA, winning them gold.
Hughes was absent from practice on Tuesday. Head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about the expectations for the forward with NJD.tv.
“He got in late last night, so it was a matter of giving him an opportunity to get extra rest,” Keefe said of his absence from morning skate. “It’s been a whirlwind for him, but he’ll come in and get ready to go for tonight.”
Storyline to Watch
The storyline to watch is the Olympians playing their first game back since the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games.
Seven Devils players participated in the tournament: Timo Meier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Simon Nemec, and Jacob Markstrom.
“The guys that have come back, they look like they haven’t missed a beat. If anything, they’ve got a little extra pep in their step,” Keefe said.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
