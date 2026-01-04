Game Preview: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (22-17-2) take on the Carolina Hurricanes (24-14-3) at the Prudential Center tonight.
The Devils are coming off a back-to-back game, having faced the Utah Mammoth last night, which they won 4-1.
Hurricanes projected lineup per NHL.com
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven
William Carrier-- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson
Shayne Gostisbehere – Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Gavin Bayreuther, Noah Philp, Mike Reilly
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body
Nico Hischier is the player to watch. Hischier has goals in two straight games and four points in his last five games. The captain was able to find success hanging around the offensive crease against the Mammoth.
Jesper Bratt, Brett Pesce, and Jack Hughes each earned two points against the Mammoth.
Hughes recorded two assists, Pesce recorded two assists, and Bratt recorded a goal and an assist.
This will mark the second meeting of the two teams. They first met on October 9th, where the Hurricanes defeated the Devils 6-3.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.