Game Preview: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (22-17-2) take on the Carolina Hurricanes (24-14-3) at the Prudential Center tonight.

The Devils are coming off a back-to-back game, having faced the Utah Mammoth last night, which they won 4-1.

Lineups and Injuries

Hurricanes projected lineup per NHL.com

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

William Carrier-- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere – Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Gavin Bayreuther, Noah Philp, Mike Reilly

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body

Player to Watch:

Nico Hischier is the player to watch. Hischier has goals in two straight games and four points in his last five games. The captain was able to find success hanging around the offensive crease against the Mammoth.

Storyline to Watch:

Jesper Bratt, Brett Pesce, and Jack Hughes each earned two points against the Mammoth.

Hughes recorded two assists, Pesce recorded two assists, and Bratt recorded a goal and an assist.

This will mark the second meeting of the two teams. They first met on October 9th, where the Hurricanes defeated the Devils 6-3.

The puck will drop at 7 PM.