    Game Preview: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils

    Vani Hanamirian
    Jan 4, 2026, 22:46
    The New Jersey Devils (22-17-2) take on the Carolina Hurricanes (24-14-3) at the Prudential Center tonight. 

    The Devils are coming off a back-to-back game, having faced the Utah Mammoth last night, which they won 4-1. 

    Lineups and Injuries

    Hurricanes projected lineup per NHL.com

    Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers

    Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Jackson Blake

    Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

    William Carrier-- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

    Shayne Gostisbehere – Jalen Chatfield

    K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

    Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom

    Brandon Bussi

    Frederik Andersen

    Scratched: Gavin Bayreuther, Noah Philp, Mike Reilly

    Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

    Devils projected lineup

    Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

    Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk

    Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

    Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

    Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

    Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

    Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

    Jake Allen

    Jacob Markstrom

    Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter

    Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body

    Player to Watch: 

    Nico Hischier is the player to watch. Hischier has goals in two straight games and four points in his last five games. The captain was able to find success hanging around the offensive crease against the Mammoth.

    Storyline to Watch: 

    Jesper Bratt, Brett Pesce, and Jack Hughes each earned two points against the Mammoth. 

    Hughes recorded two assists, Pesce recorded two assists, and Bratt recorded a goal and an assist. 

    This will mark the second meeting of the two teams. They first met on October 9th, where the Hurricanes defeated the Devils 6-3. 

    The puck will drop at 7 PM. 