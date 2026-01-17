Game Preview: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (24-21-2) take on the Carolina Hurricanes (29-15-4) at the Prudential Centerntonight. Lineups:
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Simon Nemec, Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson -- -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly – Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Shayne Gostisbehere, Joel Nystrom
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (lower body)
Player to Watch:
The player to watch is Jesper Bratt as he plays in his 600th NHL game tonight. Ahead of the game, he spoke with NJD.tv about the milestone.
“It’s really special. Time goes fast,” Bratt said. “Super honored and happy to be doing it here in the same place and in front of the same fans I did my first game. It’s going to be a special time.”
Bratt made his NHL Debut in October 2017.
Storyline to Watch:
Ondrej Palat did not participate in morning practice today, and his availability for tonight's game is uncertain. Sheldon Keefe spoke to the media and NJD.tv about the forward’s status.
"We'll see what the afternoon brings for him. We'll have a Plan B and be prepared," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We'll see how it is and adapt from there."
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
