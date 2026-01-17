Logo
Game Preview: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils cover image

Game Preview: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils

Vani Hanamirian
7h
vanihanamirian@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The New Jersey Devils (24-21-2) take on the Carolina Hurricanes (29-15-4) at the Prudential Centerntonight. ​Lineups: ​

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Simon Nemec, Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)

Hurricanes projected lineup per NHL.com

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson -- -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly – Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Shayne Gostisbehere, Joel Nystrom

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (lower body)

​Player to Watch:

​The player to watch is Jesper Bratt as he plays in his 600th NHL game tonight. Ahead of the game, he spoke with NJD.tv about the milestone. ​

“It’s really special. Time goes fast,” Bratt said. “Super honored and happy to be doing it here in the same place and in front of the same fans I did my first game. It’s going to be a special time.”

Bratt made his NHL Debut in October 2017.​

Storyline to Watch:

​Ondrej Palat did not participate in morning practice today, and his availability for tonight's game is uncertain. Sheldon Keefe spoke to the media and NJD.tv about the forward’s status. ​

"We'll see what the afternoon brings for him. We'll have a Plan B and be prepared," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We'll see how it is and adapt from there."

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

Game Day