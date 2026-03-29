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Game Preview: Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils cover image

Game Preview: Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils (37-33-2) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (27-33-13) at the Prudential Center tonight. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Evgenii Dadonov -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Arseny Gritsyuk

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup per NHL.com

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard – Frank Nazar

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Nick Lardis

Andre Burakovsky -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sacha Boisvert -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body), Andrew Mangiapane (undisclosed), Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Artyom Levshunov (fractured left hand)

Storyline to Watch 

The storyline to watch is that the Devils are playing their 73rd game of the season. The team has nine games left this season. 

Player to Watch

The player to watch is Jake Allen, who will get the start in net. Allen's last game was on March 24 against the Dallas Stars. 

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

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Game Day