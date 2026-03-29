Game Preview: Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (37-33-2) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (27-33-13) at the Prudential Center tonight.
Lineups and Injuries
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Evgenii Dadonov -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Arseny Gritsyuk
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard – Frank Nazar
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Nick Lardis
Andre Burakovsky -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen -- Sacha Boisvert -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body), Andrew Mangiapane (undisclosed), Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Artyom Levshunov (fractured left hand)
Storyline to Watch
The storyline to watch is that the Devils are playing their 73rd game of the season. The team has nine games left this season.
Player to Watch
The player to watch is Jake Allen, who will get the start in net. Allen's last game was on March 24 against the Dallas Stars.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.