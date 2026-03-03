Logo
Game Preview: Florida Panthers At New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (29-29-2) take on the Florida Panthers (30-27-3) at the Prudential Center tonight. ​

Lineups and Injuries

Devils projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Jesper Bratt -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Luke Glendening, Colton White, Johnathan Kovacevic

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL)

Panthers projected lineup per NHL.com

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jeff Petry, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Storyline to Watch

The storyline to watch is that the Devils are 19-5-1 when they score first. The two teams are facing off for the final matchup of the season tonight.

This is the third time they have met, the second time at the Prudential Center. As of now, each team has won one game. Head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about the matchup with NJD.tv.

“They’re going to play very hard, they’re going to compete hard, they’re going to forecheck you more than anybody in the league," Keefe said. "They’re going to make it incredibly hard to get through the neutral zone and attack on the rush at the blue line."

Player to Watch

Nick Bjugstad is the player to watch as he will suit up for his 800th game tonight.

Bjugstad began his career with the Florida Panthers and will face them again tonight. Ahead of the game, he spoke with NJD.tv about his feelings towards the milestone game.

“It feels like it’s been a 1,000 for me, but it’s only been 800,” he said with a smile. “I still enjoy it, still enjoy playing. I’m so fortunate to be playing in the NHL.”

​The puck will drop at 7 PM. 

