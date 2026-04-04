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Game Preview: Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils cover image

Game Preview: Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils (39-34-2) take on the Montreal Canadiens (44-21-10) at the Prudential Center tonight. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad

Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov, Maksim Tsyplakov

Injured: Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup per NHL.com

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Samuel Montembeault, Adam Engstrom, Patrik Laine

Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Alexandre Texier (lower body), Alexander Carrier (upper body) 

Storyline to Watch&nbsp;

The storyline to watch is that the Devils' playoff chances are getting slim. The Devils have gone 7-3-0 in their past 10 games. 

The Canadiens, on the other hand, have won seven straight games. 

Player to Watch

The players to watch are forwards Brian Halonen and Marc McLaughlin, who were recalled from Utica this morning. The two appear to be in the lineup tonight. 

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

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Game Day