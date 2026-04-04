Game Preview: Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (39-34-2) take on the Montreal Canadiens (44-21-10) at the Prudential Center tonight.
Lineups and Injuries
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad
Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov, Maksim Tsyplakov
Injured: Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Samuel Montembeault, Adam Engstrom, Patrik Laine
Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Alexandre Texier (lower body), Alexander Carrier (upper body)
Storyline to Watch
The storyline to watch is that the Devils' playoff chances are getting slim. The Devils have gone 7-3-0 in their past 10 games.
The Canadiens, on the other hand, have won seven straight games.
Player to Watch
The players to watch are forwards Brian Halonen and Marc McLaughlin, who were recalled from Utica this morning. The two appear to be in the lineup tonight.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
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