Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins

Lineups and Injuries
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Evgenii Dadonov -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad
Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Topias Vilen -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Nico Daws
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
James Hagens -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Henri Jokiharju, Lukas Reichel, Michael Eyssimont
Injured: None
Storyline to Watch
The storyline to watch is that tonight marks the Devils' final regular-season game. The Bruins have already clinched a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Devils have been mathematically eliminated.
The Devils will hit the ice for the final time this season tonight as they conclude their 2025-26 NHL season.
Player to Watch
The player to watch is defenseman Topias Vilen. Vilen was called up on Friday and had the chance to appear in Sunday's game. He will get another chance to play against the Bruins tonight.
The puck will drop at 7:08 PM.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.