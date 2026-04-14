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Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins cover image

Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils (42-36-3) take on the Boston Bruins (44-27-10) at TD Garden tonight. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Evgenii Dadonov -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad

Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Topias Vilen -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Nico Daws

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)

Bruins projected lineup per NHL.com

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

James Hagens -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Henri Jokiharju, Lukas Reichel, Michael Eyssimont

Injured: None

Storyline to Watch&nbsp;

The storyline to watch is that tonight marks the Devils' final regular-season game. The Bruins have already clinched a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Devils have been mathematically eliminated. 

The Devils will hit the ice for the final time this season tonight as they conclude their 2025-26 NHL season. 

Player to Watch

The player to watch is defenseman Topias Vilen. Vilen was called up on Friday and had the chance to appear in Sunday's game. He will get another chance to play against the Bruins tonight. 

The puck will drop at 7:08 PM.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

THN.com/freeTHN.com/free


Game Day