Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames

Vani Hanamirian
2h
The New Jersey Devils (24-22-2) take on the Calgary Flames (21-23-4) at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight.

​Lineups and Injuries​

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)

Flames projected lineup per NHL.com

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Matvei Gridin

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka

Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)

​Player to Watch: ​

The player to watch is rookie forward Lenni Hameenaho, who is expected to make his NHL debut tonight. ​Ahead of the game, he spoke with NJD.tv about his first NHL game. ​

“I feel great. It’s a dream to play the first NHL game,” Hameenaho said. “I’m just trying to play my own game and bring my own strengths, play hard, and skate.”​

Storyline to Watch:

​The storyline to watch tonight is the Devils looking to secure a win before the Olympic break. This is the first of a four-game road trip that will span nine days.  In that time, the team will travel to Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Seattle. ​Tonight marks an important night for them to earn points before the league pauses. ​

This will mark the first meeting for the two teams this season. ​

The puck will drop at 9 PM. 

