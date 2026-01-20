Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames

The New Jersey Devils (24-22-2) take on the Calgary Flames (21-23-4) at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight.
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Matvei Gridin
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka
Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)
The player to watch is rookie forward Lenni Hameenaho, who is expected to make his NHL debut tonight. Ahead of the game, he spoke with NJD.tv about his first NHL game.
“I feel great. It’s a dream to play the first NHL game,” Hameenaho said. “I’m just trying to play my own game and bring my own strengths, play hard, and skate.”
The storyline to watch tonight is the Devils looking to secure a win before the Olympic break. This is the first of a four-game road trip that will span nine days. In that time, the team will travel to Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Seattle. Tonight marks an important night for them to earn points before the league pauses.
This will mark the first meeting for the two teams this season.
The puck will drop at 9 PM.
