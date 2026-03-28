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Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils (37-32-2) take on the Carolina Hurricanes (45-20-6) at the Lenovo Center this afternoon. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Evgenii Dadonov -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body), Arseny Gritsyuk (undisclosed)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

Storyline to Watch&nbsp;

The storyline to watch is the Devils' season wrap-up. The team has just 11 games left and is currently sitting in 7th in the Metropolitan Division with 76 points.

Player to Watch

The player to watch is Dawson Mercer, who will play in his 400th NHL game today. Mercer has spent his entire career with the Devils after being drafted 18th overall in 2020.

The puck will drop at 5 PM.

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Game Day