Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

The New Jersey Devils (37-32-2) take on the Carolina Hurricanes (45-20-6) at the Lenovo Center this afternoon.
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Evgenii Dadonov -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body), Arseny Gritsyuk (undisclosed)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Mike Reilly
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
The storyline to watch is the Devils' season wrap-up. The team has just 11 games left and is currently sitting in 7th in the Metropolitan Division with 76 points.
The player to watch is Dawson Mercer, who will play in his 400th NHL game today. Mercer has spent his entire career with the Devils after being drafted 18th overall in 2020.
The puck will drop at 5 PM.
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