Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets

The New Jersey Devils (20-17-2) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (17-15-6) at the Nationwide Arena tonight. ​

Lineups and Injuries​ per NHL.com.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup.

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dimitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Zach Aston-Reese

Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dysin Mayo

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: None

Injured: Zach Werenski (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Sean Monahan (undisclosed), Brendan Smith (lower body)

​Player to Watch: ​

Nico Hischier is highlighted for his recent impact, having scored four points in his last six games. His on-ice intensity was noted as he got into a fight during the third period. Afterward, Hischier addressed the team’s current challenges with scoring goals. ​

"It’s very frustrating, we’re not scoring goals,” Hischier said to NJD.tv. “It’s no secret, if you’re not scoring goals, you cannot win hockey games, and it’s probably too much in our head right now, we’ve just got to find a way to blind that out, and eventually it will go in, but it’s very, very frustrating right now.”

​Head coach Sheldon Keefe echoed Hischier’s comments.

​"Do we need some guys to step up and show some emotion and show some balls and play with some urgency and competitiveness and step out of character? Yeah, we need more of that. To that end, I like it," Keefe said to NJD.tv. "I like that Nico did it, and hopefully it rubs off on the rest of the group in a positive way."​

Storyline to Watch: ​

The Devils have an all-time New Year's Eve record of 8-12-0, while the Blue Jackets have a 12-6-1 record when playing on New Year's Eve. Columbus has won six straight and six of their last seven matchups. ​

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

