Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings

The New Jersey Devils (40-36-3) take on the Detroit Red Wings (41-29-9) at the Little Caesars Arena this afternoon.
Lineups and Injuries
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad
Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Dennis Cholowski -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Nico Daws
Jake Allen
Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Maxim Tsyplakov
Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Carter Mazur
James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Dominik Shine
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Injured: Michael Rasmussen (lower body), Mason Appleton (upper body)
Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen
Storyline to Watch
The storyline to watch is that the Devils are playing without goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Nico Daws has been called up from the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.
Player to Watch
The player to watch is Jack Hughes. Hughes has had 10 points in his last five games, scoring four goals and six assists.
The puck will drop at 5 PM.
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