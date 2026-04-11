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Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings cover image

Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils (40-36-3) take on the Detroit Red Wings (41-29-9) at the Little Caesars Arena this afternoon. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad

Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Dennis Cholowski -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Nico Daws

Jake Allen

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Maxim Tsyplakov

Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)

Red Wings projected lineup per NHL.com

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Carter Mazur

James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Dominik Shine

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (lower body), Mason Appleton (upper body)

Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen

Storyline to Watch&nbsp;

The storyline to watch is that the Devils are playing without goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Nico Daws has been called up from the American Hockey League's Utica Comets. 

Player to Watch

The player to watch is Jack Hughes. Hughes has had 10 points in his last five games, scoring four goals and six assists. 

The puck will drop at 5 PM.

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Game Day