Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Brenden Dillon -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Simon Nemec -- Dougie Hamilton
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Trent Frederic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark
Isaac Howard -- Matthew Savoie
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney
Alex Regula
Tristan Jarry
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Leon Draisaitl, Calvin Pickard
Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)
Player to Watch:
The player to watch is Connor Brown, who will be facing his former team. Brown played two seasons with Edmonton.
“Obviously, some awesome memories in this building,” Brown said. “Some fun playoff runs. It’ll be a fun game tonight.”
Storyline to Watch:
The storyline to watch is the Devils playing yet another back to back game. The team won last night against the Calgary Flames, 2-1 in overtime.
The Devils have won three of their last four games.
The puck will drop at 10 PM.
