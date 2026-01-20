Logo
New Jersey Devils
Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers

Vani Hanamirian
The New Jersey Devils (25-22-2) take on the Edmonton Oilers (25-17-8) at Rogers Place tonight. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Brenden Dillon -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Simon Nemec -- Dougie Hamilton

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)

Oilers projected lineup per NHL.com

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Trent Frederic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark

Isaac Howard -- Matthew Savoie

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney

Alex Regula

Tristan Jarry

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Leon Draisaitl, Calvin Pickard

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)

Player to Watch: 

The player to watch is Connor Brown, who will be facing his former team. Brown played two seasons with Edmonton. 

Ahead of his return, he spoke with NJD.tv

“Obviously, some awesome memories in this building,” Brown said. “Some fun playoff runs. It’ll be a fun game tonight.”

Storyline to Watch: 

The storyline to watch is the Devils playing yet another back to back game. The team won last night against the Calgary Flames, 2-1 in overtime. 

The Devils have won three of their last four games. 

The puck will drop at 10 PM.

