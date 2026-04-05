Logo
New Jersey Devils
Powered by Roundtable
Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens cover image

Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens

Vani Hanamirian
6h
featured
151Members·2,696Posts
vanihanamirian@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The New Jersey Devils (39-34-3) take on the Montreal Canadiens (45-21-10) at the Centre Bell tonight. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad

Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov, Maksim Tsyplakov

Injured: Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup per NHL.com

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Samuel Montembeault, Adam Engstrom

Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Alexandre Texier (lower body), Alexander Carrier (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Storyline to Watch&nbsp;

The storyline to watch is that the two teams are facing off for the second time in 48 hours. The first matchup resulted in a Canadiens 4-3 shootout win. 

Player to Watch

The player to watch is Jack Hughes, who has been on a tear since the Olympic break. The 24-year-old has 32 points in 19 games. He earned two points on Saturday night, one goal and one assist. Hughes has 11 points in the last five games. 

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

THN.com/freeTHN.com/free

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Game Day