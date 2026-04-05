Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens

The New Jersey Devils (39-34-3) take on the Montreal Canadiens (45-21-10) at the Centre Bell tonight.
Lineups and Injuries
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad
Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov, Maksim Tsyplakov
Injured: Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Samuel Montembeault, Adam Engstrom
Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Alexandre Texier (lower body), Alexander Carrier (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Storyline to Watch
The storyline to watch is that the two teams are facing off for the second time in 48 hours. The first matchup resulted in a Canadiens 4-3 shootout win.
Player to Watch
The player to watch is Jack Hughes, who has been on a tear since the Olympic break. The 24-year-old has 32 points in 19 games. He earned two points on Saturday night, one goal and one assist. Hughes has 11 points in the last five games.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.