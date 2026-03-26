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Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators cover image

Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils (36-32-2) take on the Nashville Predators (34-28-9) at the Bridgestone Arena tonight. ​

Lineups and Injuries​

Devils Projected Lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Evgenii Dadonov -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body), Arseny Gritsyuk (undisclosed)

Predators projected lineup per NHL.com

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Tyson Jost

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Joakim Kemell

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby -- Ryan Ufko

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron

Injured: None

Storyline to Watch

The storyline to watch is that the two teams will be facing off for the final time this season. The Devils won the first matchup 3-2 in overtime on January 29. This season, the Devils are 12-2 in overtime, while the Predators are 9-9.

Player to Watch

The player to watch is Jacob Markstrom, who will get the start in net. Markstrom has played in 39 games this season for the Devils. He holds a record of 21-16-1. The 36-year-old last played on March 18th against the New York Rangers. ​

The puck will drop at 8:08 PM.

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Game Day