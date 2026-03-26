Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators

The New Jersey Devils (36-32-2) take on the Nashville Predators (34-28-9) at the Bridgestone Arena tonight.
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Evgenii Dadonov -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body), Arseny Gritsyuk (undisclosed)
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Tyson Jost
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Joakim Kemell
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix
Adam Wilsby -- Ryan Ufko
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron
Injured: None
The storyline to watch is that the two teams will be facing off for the final time this season. The Devils won the first matchup 3-2 in overtime on January 29. This season, the Devils are 12-2 in overtime, while the Predators are 9-9.
The player to watch is Jacob Markstrom, who will get the start in net. Markstrom has played in 39 games this season for the Devils. He holds a record of 21-16-1. The 36-year-old last played on March 18th against the New York Rangers.
The puck will drop at 8:08 PM.
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