Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders

The New Jersey Devils (20-15-1) take on the New York Islanders (19-13-4) at the UBS Arena today. ​

Lineups and Injuries​

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank

Injured and unavailable for tonight's game: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body).

Islanders projected lineup per NHL.com.

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom

Emil Heineman -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Jonathan Drouin

Anthony Duclair -- Calum Ritchie -- Maxim Shabanov

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured and out for tonight: Ilya Sorokin (undisclosed), Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body).​

Player to Watch: ​

Jack Hughes is the player to watch tonight. Hughes returned from an injury in the last game and scored in his first game back. Hughes’ goal was his 152nd, passing Randy McKay and tying Brian Gionta for 13th in franchise history for most goals scored.

Tuesday will be Hughes’ second game back in the lineup. Despite his absence for several weeks, Hughes is still tied for the most goals on the team with 11. ​

Storyline to Watch: ​

The New Jersey Devils have made several lineup adjustments. As many players returned, head coach Sheldon Keefe made changes to the forward pairings. ​Ahead of the game, Keefe spoke to NJD.tv about the changes. ​

“It’s not so much the offense,” Keefe said. “When you look at our first period the other day, we generated more than enough. It’s just a little more familiarity. With Timo, Gritsyuk, and Jack all coming back and playing their first game, having guys who haven’t played together maybe didn’t work the way we wanted it to. With one game left before the break, familiarity is important, and that’s what we’ll go with.”​

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

