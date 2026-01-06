Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders

The New Jersey Devils (20-17-2) take on the New York Islanders (23-15-4) at the UBS Arena tonight. ​

Lineups and Injuries​

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.

Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup per NHL.com

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman

Jonathan Drouin -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Shabanov -- Calum Ritchie -- Marc Gatcomb

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Cole McWard -- Scott Mayfield

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)​

Player to Watch: ​

The player to watch is not a player, but a zone. The Devils have been focusing on their work in the neutral zone ahead of this game. The team has struggled in the neutral zone this season, specifically against the Islanders. ​

Forward Jesper Bratt told NJD.tv that improving their neutral zone play will be a priority.

“We have to be tight through the neutral zone,” forward Jesper Bratt said. “Don't let their skill guys skate through the neutral zone too easily on us. Come back and stop in the D zone. That’s something new talked about.”

Defender Brett Pesce emphasized this point as well.

“The way we handle the neutral zone will be huge tonight, and not giving pucks back to them for free,” defenseman Brett Pesce said. “Getting pucks in when the time is right and simplifying.”​

Storyline to Watch: ​

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Islanders won the previous two meetings. The Devils are 11-10-0 on the road.​The Islanders are without Bo Horvat, who is having a career-best season.

​The puck will drop at 7:30 PM.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.