Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

The New Jersey Devils (34-32-2) visit the New York Rangers (28-31-8) tonight at Madison Square Garden.
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Gabe Perreault-- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller
Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary
Taylor Raddysh -- Adam Edstrom -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Jonny Brodzinski, Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)
Storyline to Watch
The storyline to watch is that Wednesday’s game marks the second time this season the two rivals have faced off. Dawson Mercer spoke about how he’s feeling ahead of the game with NJD.tv.
“It’s been a while, but it’s always one you’re excited for. It’s a good rink,” Mercer said. “It’s nice with the rivalry and we’re pretty close to home. So, it’s a good feeling just to head over there. And we usually have a pretty good game against those guys.”
Player to Watch
Jack Hughes is the player to watch after a four-point performance, including a hat trick, in the last meeting. He recently reached 400 NHL points and has 15 in his last ten games.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
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