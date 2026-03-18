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Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers cover image

Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils (34-32-2) visit the New York Rangers (28-31-8) tonight at Madison Square Garden. ​

Lineups and Injuries

Devils projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup per NHL.com 

Gabe Perreault-- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller

Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary

Taylor Raddysh -- Adam Edstrom -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Jonny Brodzinski, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)

Storyline to Watch

The storyline to watch is that Wednesday’s game marks the second time this season the two rivals have faced off. Dawson Mercer spoke about how he’s feeling ahead of the game with NJD.tv.

“It’s been a while, but it’s always one you’re excited for. It’s a good rink,” Mercer said. “It’s nice with the rivalry and we’re pretty close to home. So, it’s a good feeling just to head over there. And we usually have a pretty good game against those guys.”

Player to Watch

Jack Hughes is the player to watch after a four-point performance, including a hat trick, in the last meeting. He recently reached 400 NHL points and has 15 in his last ten games.

​The puck will drop at 7 PM. 

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Game Day