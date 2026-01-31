Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators

The New Jersey Devils (28-24-2) will take on the Ottawa Senators (25-21-7) at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight.
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt
Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Luke Glendening -- Juho Lammikko
Brett Pesce -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Colton White
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee), Jack Hughes (lower body), Nico Hischier (illness)
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)
Storyline to Watch:
The storyline to watch is Jack Hughes's absence from the lineup. The forward left the game on Thursday and will not be active tonight. Nico Hischier will be a game-time decision, and Cody Glass will return to the lineup.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
