Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators

Vani Hanamirian
7h
The New Jersey Devils (28-24-2) will take on the Ottawa Senators (25-21-7) at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. 

Devils projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Luke Glendening -- Juho Lammikko

Brett Pesce -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Colton White

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee), Jack Hughes (lower body), Nico Hischier (illness)

Senators projected lineup per NHL.com

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)

Storyline to Watch: 

The storyline to watch is Jack Hughes's absence from the lineup. The forward left the game on Thursday and will not be active tonight. Nico Hischier will be a game-time decision, and Cody Glass will return to the lineup. 

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

