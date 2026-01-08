Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

The New Jersey Devils (22-19-2) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (20-12-9) at the PPG Paints Arena tonight.

Lineups

Devils projected lineup

Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Evgeni Malkin -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov

Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton

Injured: Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Player to Watch:

The player to watch is Simon Nemec who is expected to return after being taken off of injured reserve on Thursday.

The puck will drop at 7 PM.