Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

The New Jersey Devils (22-19-2) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (20-12-9) at the PPG Paints Arena tonight.
Devils projected lineup
Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Ondrej Palat -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Evgeni Malkin -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov
Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton
Injured: Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Player to Watch:
The player to watch is Simon Nemec who is expected to return after being taken off of injured reserve on Thursday.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.