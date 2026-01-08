    • Powered by Roundtable

    Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

    Vani Hanamirian
    Jan 8, 2026, 23:26
    Vani Hanamirian
    Jan 8, 2026, 23:26
    Updated at: Jan 8, 2026, 23:26

    The New Jersey Devils (22-19-2) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (20-12-9) at the PPG Paints Arena tonight. 

    Lineups 

    Devils projected lineup

    Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

    Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk

    Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

    Ondrej Palat -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

    Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

    Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

    Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

    Jake Allen

    Jacob Markstrom

    Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Colton White

    Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist)

    Penguins projected lineup

    Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

    Evgeni Malkin -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov

    Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau

    Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

    Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

    Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

    Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

    Stuart Skinner

    Arturs Silovs

    Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton

    Injured: Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

    Player to Watch: 

    The player to watch is Simon Nemec who is expected to return after being taken off of injured reserve on Thursday. 

    The puck will drop at 7 PM. 