Logo
New Jersey Devils
Powered by Roundtable
Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins cover image

Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

Vani Hanamirian
10h
Partner
147Members·2,617Posts
vanihanamirian@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The New Jersey Devils (28-28-2) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (29-15-12) at the PPG Paints Arena tonight.

​Lineups and Injuries​

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Colton White, Luke Glendening, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)

Penguins projected lineup per NHL.com.

Avery Hayes -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves

Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Storyline to Watch

The storyline to watch is that the Devils are playing another back-to-back game. The team had 15 total back-to-back games scheduled for this season.

Ahead of the matchup, head coach Sheldon Keefe shared his thoughts on playing again in 48 hours.

“I hope we got the dust off. We got to address some things this morning,” Keefe said. “I think there’s a potential advantage there that can maybe overcome the extra energy and juice the team you’re playing will have, and playing on home ice. That remains to be seen when the puck drops.”

The New Jersey Devils’ 2025–26 schedule was released yesterday, and the road ahead is anything but easy.
thehockeynews.comDevils Face Grueling 2025–26 Schedule: 15 Back-to-Backs and Late Rivalry MatchupsThe New Jersey Devils’ 2025–26 schedule was released yesterday, and the road ahead is anything but easy.

Player to Watch

The players to watch tonight are the three Devils who returned from the Olympic Games and earned points in Wednesday’s matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.  Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt assisted Timo Meier’s goal in their first game back since the Olympic break. Meier and Hughes both had seven points at the Olympics.

​The puck will drop at 7 PM. 

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

THN.com/freeTHN.com/free

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Game Day