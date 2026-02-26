Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

The New Jersey Devils (28-28-2) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (29-15-12) at the PPG Paints Arena tonight.
Lineups and Injuries
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Colton White, Luke Glendening, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)
Avery Hayes -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves
Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Storyline to Watch
The storyline to watch is that the Devils are playing another back-to-back game. The team had 15 total back-to-back games scheduled for this season.
Ahead of the matchup, head coach Sheldon Keefe shared his thoughts on playing again in 48 hours.
“I hope we got the dust off. We got to address some things this morning,” Keefe said. “I think there’s a potential advantage there that can maybe overcome the extra energy and juice the team you’re playing will have, and playing on home ice. That remains to be seen when the puck drops.”
Player to Watch
The players to watch tonight are the three Devils who returned from the Olympic Games and earned points in Wednesday’s matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt assisted Timo Meier’s goal in their first game back since the Olympic break. Meier and Hughes both had seven points at the Olympics.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.