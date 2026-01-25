Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Simon Nemec -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower body)
Player to Watch:
Cody Glass is the player to watch, with seven points and four goals in his last five games.
Storyline to Watch:
The storyline to watch is whether the Devils can complete a sweep of their road trip. They have won the first three games—against the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks—and now face the Seattle Kraken in the final game of this four-game stretch.
The puck will drop at 3 PM.
