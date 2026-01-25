Logo
New Jersey Devils
Powered by Roundtable
Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken cover image

Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken

Vani Hanamirian
14h
Partner
145Members·2.6KPosts
vanihanamirian@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The New Jersey Devils (27-22-2) face the Seattle Kraken (22-19-9) Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena. ​

Lineups and Injuries​

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Simon Nemec -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)

Kraken projected lineup per NHL.com

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower body)

Player to Watch:

Cody Glass is the player to watch, with seven points and four goals in his last five games.  

​Storyline to Watch:

The storyline to watch is whether the Devils can complete a sweep of their road trip. They have won the first three games—against the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks—and now face the Seattle Kraken in the final game of this four-game stretch. ​

The puck will drop at 3 PM. 

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

THN.com/freeTHN.com/free

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Game Day