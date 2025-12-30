Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

The New Jersey Devils (20-16-2) take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-15-6) at the Scotiabank Arena tonight.

​Lineups and Injuries​

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup per NHL.com

Matias Maccelli -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby McMann

Mathew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi

Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matt Benning

Injured: Auston Matthews (undisclosed), William Nylander (lower body), Chris Tanev (lower body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)​

Player to Watch

​The player to watch is Jesper Bratt, who had a two-goal performance on Saturday against the Washington Capitals. Bratt leads the team in points (31) and assists (23). ​

Storyline to Watch

​The Devils had a skills practice on Monday to get in some extra work. The team is looking to put their work into action tonight. Keefe spoke with NJD.tv about what he expects from his team tonight.

“They’ve had a couple of practices now and some games,” Keefe said. “I’m expecting it to be much more reflective of what we’re trying to do as a team.”​

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

