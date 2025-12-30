Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

The New Jersey Devils (20-16-2) take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-15-6) at the Scotiabank Arena tonight.
Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup per NHL.com
Matias Maccelli -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby McMann
Mathew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi
Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Matt Benning
Injured: Auston Matthews (undisclosed), William Nylander (lower body), Chris Tanev (lower body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)
The player to watch is Jesper Bratt, who had a two-goal performance on Saturday against the Washington Capitals. Bratt leads the team in points (31) and assists (23).
The Devils had a skills practice on Monday to get in some extra work. The team is looking to put their work into action tonight. Keefe spoke with NJD.tv about what he expects from his team tonight.
“They’ve had a couple of practices now and some games,” Keefe said. “I’m expecting it to be much more reflective of what we’re trying to do as a team.”
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
