Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Utah Mammoth

The New Jersey Devils (19-14-1) will continue their road trip today as they take on the Utah Mammoth (17-16-3) at the Delta Center. ​

This matchup marks the final stop of the Devils' road trip, which began with their victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

​Lineups and Injuries​

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.

Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Juho Lammikko -- Stefan Noesen

Angus Crookshank -- Luke Glendening -- Xavier Parent

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Calen Addison, Dennis Chowlowski, Timo Meier

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup per NHL.com.

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)​

Player to Watch

​The player to watch is Connor Brown, who has been strong recently. In the last five games, Brown has scored two goals and three assists. ​While the Devils have struggled early this season to find an identity, their recent win against the Golden Knights appears to have given them some clarity, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. ​

“You want to be process-driven,” Keefe said to NJD.tv. “Whether it’s five-on-five, penalty kill, or power play, you want to put forth something you can believe in and duplicate and build upon.”​

Storyline to Watch​

Tonight’s storyline centers on two former Devils, John Marino and Vitek Vanecek, who will play against their previous team for the first time since joining the Mammoth. Both players are looking to make an impact against familiar faces. Marinohas started strong with 17 points in 36 games. Vanecek has recorded a .873 save percentage this season and is expected to serve as the backup to Karel Vejmelka tonight. ​

The puck will drop at 9 PM.

