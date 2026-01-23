Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Simon Nemec -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty, Max Sasson
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
The player to watch is Dougie Hamilton. Hamilton has earned six points in the last five games.
The storyline to watch is the Devils' looking to extend their winning streak. The team has won two straight games, first against the Calgary Flames and again against the Edmonton Oilers. The team looks to win its third straight tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.
The puck will drop at 10 PM.
