New Jersey Devils
Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks cover image

Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks

Vani Hanamirian
2h
The New Jersey Devils (26-22-2) will take on the Vancouver Canucks (17-28-5) tonight. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Simon Nemec -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)

Canucks projected lineup per NHL.com

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty, Max Sasson

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Player to Watch:&nbsp;

The player to watch is Dougie Hamilton. Hamilton has earned six points in the last five games. 

Storyline to Watch:&nbsp;

The storyline to watch is the Devils' looking to extend their winning streak. The team has won two straight games, first against the Calgary Flames and again against the Edmonton Oilers. The team looks to win its third straight tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. 

The puck will drop at 10 PM.

