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Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils (35-35-2) take on the Washington Capitals (34-27-8) at Capital One Arena tonight.

​Lineups and Injuries

​Devils' projected lineup via NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup via NHL.com

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: None

Storyline to Watch

The storyline to watch is that the Devils are heading into their second game of a five-game road trip tonight.

The team defeated the Rangers 6-3 on Wednesday and has gone 7-2-0 in its past nine games. The team has scored 10 power-play goals on 24 chances in that time as well.

Player to Watch

The player to watch is Jack Hughes, who has been red-hot since returning from the Olympics.

Jack Hughes has 18 points (6g-12a) in 11 games. He also recorded a hat trick and five multi-point games.  Hughes looks to extend his hot streak tonight. ​

The puck will drop at 7 PM. 

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Game Day