Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals

The New Jersey Devils (35-35-2) take on the Washington Capitals (34-27-8) at Capital One Arena tonight.
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: None
Storyline to Watch
The storyline to watch is that the Devils are heading into their second game of a five-game road trip tonight.
The team defeated the Rangers 6-3 on Wednesday and has gone 7-2-0 in its past nine games. The team has scored 10 power-play goals on 24 chances in that time as well.
Player to Watch
The player to watch is Jack Hughes, who has been red-hot since returning from the Olympics.
Jack Hughes has 18 points (6g-12a) in 11 games. He also recorded a hat trick and five multi-point games. Hughes looks to extend his hot streak tonight.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
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