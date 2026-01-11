Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets

The New Jersey Devils (22-20-2) will take on the Winnipeg Jets (16-22-5) at the Canada Life Centre tonight.
Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Ondrej Palat -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White, Dougie Hamilton
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter
Cole Koepke -- Danny Zhilkin -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Gustav Nyquist
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Morgan Barron (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)
The player to watch is Johnathan Kovacevic. Kovacevic will make his season debut today, after having knee surgery.
Last season, Kovacevic had 17 points in 81 games for the Devils.
Another player to watch is Evgenii Dadonov. Dadonov will return to the lineup after being sidelined with a wrist injury since Nov. 24.
The puck will drop at 2 PM.
