Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets cover image

Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets

Vani Hanamirian
1h
The New Jersey Devils (22-20-2) will take on the Winnipeg Jets (16-22-5) at the Canada Life Centre tonight. 

Lineups&nbsp;

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White, Dougie Hamilton

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)

Jets projected lineup per NHL.com

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter

Cole Koepke -- Danny Zhilkin -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Gustav Nyquist

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Morgan Barron (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)

Player to Watch:&nbsp;

The player to watch is Johnathan Kovacevic. Kovacevic will make his season debut today, after having knee surgery. 

Last season, Kovacevic had 17 points in 81 games for the Devils. 

Another player to watch is Evgenii Dadonov. Dadonov will return to the lineup after being sidelined with a wrist injury since Nov. 24. 

The puck will drop at 2 PM.

