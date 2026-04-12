Game Preview: Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (41-36-3) take on the Ottawa Senators (43-27-10) at the Prudential Center tonight.
Lineups and Injuries
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad
Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Dennis Cholowski -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Nico Daws
Jake Allen
Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Maxim Tsyplakov
Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Cameron Crotty
Injured: Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Tyler Kleven (upper body)
Storyline to Watch
The storyline to watch is tonight marks the final night that the Devils will wear their jersey' jersey. The team has two games remaining, and tonight will be their final home game of the 2025-26 season. The Devils went 20-17-3 at home this season, per StatMuse.
Player to Watch
The player to watch is defenseman Topias Vilen. Vilen was called up on Friday from the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets. He warmed up with the team on Saturday and is expected to make his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators per Sheldon Keefe.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
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