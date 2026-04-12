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Game Preview: Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils (41-36-3) take on the Ottawa Senators (43-27-10) at the Prudential Center tonight. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad

Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Dennis Cholowski -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Nico Daws

Jake Allen

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Maxim Tsyplakov

Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup per NHL.com

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Cameron Crotty

Injured: Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Tyler Kleven (upper body)

Storyline to Watch&nbsp;

The storyline to watch is tonight marks the final night that the Devils will wear their jersey' jersey. The team has two games remaining, and tonight will be their final home game of the 2025-26 season. The Devils went 20-17-3 at home this season, per StatMuse.

Player to Watch

The player to watch is defenseman Topias Vilen. Vilen was called up on Friday from the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets. He warmed up with the team on Saturday and is expected to make his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators per Sheldon Keefe. 

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

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Game Day