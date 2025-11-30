Game Preview: Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils aim to keep their home regulation win streak alive as they face the Philadelphia Flyers in a challenging matchup today. ​

The two teams met one week ago, with the Flyers defeating the Devils 6-3. ​Tonight in Newark, the Devils honor those who have fought against cancer on Hockey Fights Cancer night.

The team will wear special lavender jerseys during warm-ups. ​The Devils are 15-7-1 heading into the game.

The Devils dominated the Buffalo Sabres last night, winning 5-0. ​Jake Allen saved 42 of the 42 shots he faced, earning a shutout.

The Devils have been nearly unstoppable at home this season, boasting the league's best winning percentage with a remarkable 9-0-1 record and a scorching .950 win rate. ​The Devils have relied on home ice advantage at the start of this season.

​The Flyers, on the other hand, are 13-7-3. The team faced the New York Islanders yesterday and won in a shootout.

Players to Watch ​

For the Devils, there is no particular player to watch in this game; rather, it's a line. Head coach Sheldon Keefe recently assembled a new line: Ondrej Palat - Dawson Mercer - Arseny Gritsyuk. ​Each member of this line contributed at least one point in yesterday's game. ​Gritsyuk had two goals, Palat had two assists, and Mercer tallied one assist. ​This line is pivotal in tonight's matchup against the Flyers. ​

For the Flyers, Tyson Forester has tallied five goals in five games, but the player to watch for tonight’s game is Trevor Zegras. Zegras has been dominant in the shootout for the Flyers. In his career, he has made 17 of the 25 shots taken, a league high.

​Markstrom will start in the net for the Devils, and the puck will drop at 7 PM.

