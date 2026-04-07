Game Preview: Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (40-34-3) take on the Philadelphia Flyers (39-26-12) at the Prudential Center tonight.
Lineups and Injuries
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad
Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov, Maksim Tsyplakov
Injured: Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone
Alex Bump -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Denver Barkey -- Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Carl Grundstrom, Emil Andrae, Garnet Hathaway
Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)
Storyline to Watch
Both teams enter the final five games of the season, making each match critical. Despite holding one more win than the Flyers, the Devils remain seventh in the Metropolitan Division. In contrast, the Flyers sit third after topping the Boston Bruins in overtime on Sunday.
Player to Watch
Jack Hughes, named the NHL's 2nd star of the week after tallying three goals and nine points in four games, is the player to watch.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
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