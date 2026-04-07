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Game Preview: Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils cover image

Game Preview: Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils (40-34-3) take on the Philadelphia Flyers (39-26-12) at the Prudential Center tonight. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad

Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov, Maksim Tsyplakov

Injured: Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup per NHL.com

Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone

Alex Bump -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Denver Barkey -- Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Carl Grundstrom, Emil Andrae, Garnet Hathaway

Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)

Storyline to Watch&nbsp;

Both teams enter the final five games of the season, making each match critical. Despite holding one more win than the Flyers, the Devils remain seventh in the Metropolitan Division. In contrast, the Flyers sit third after topping the Boston Bruins in overtime on Sunday.

Player to Watch

Jack Hughes, named the NHL's 2nd star of the week after tallying three goals and nine points in four games, is the player to watch.

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

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Game Day