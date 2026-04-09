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Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils (40-35-3) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-22-16) at the Prudential Center tonight. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils projected lineup per NHL.com 

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad

Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Dennis Cholowski -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Maxim Tsyplakov

Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup per NHL.com  

Egor Chinakhov -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha -- Rickard Rakell -- Justin Brazeau

Elmer Soderblom -- Connor Dewar -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Avery Hayes 

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Jack St. Ivany (upper body) 

Storyline to Watch&nbsp;

The storyline to watch is that the Devils are playing without defenseman Luke Hughes. The team announced on Thursday that Hughes will be out for the remainder of the season to undergo a procedure and get a head start on rehab for the off-season. 

Player to Watch

The player to watch is Dennis Cholowski, who have a bigger role now that Hughes is inactive. 

Ahead of the game, Cholowski spoke with NJD.tv about the opportunity. 

“It’s always great to play,” Cholowski said. “I try to take pride in my game and help the team win. That’s what I’m going to try to do.”

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

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Game Day