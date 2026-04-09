Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (40-35-3) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-22-16) at the Prudential Center tonight.
Lineups and Injuries
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad
Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Dennis Cholowski -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Maxim Tsyplakov
Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Egor Chinakhov -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha -- Rickard Rakell -- Justin Brazeau
Elmer Soderblom -- Connor Dewar -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Avery Hayes
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Jack St. Ivany (upper body)
Storyline to Watch
The storyline to watch is that the Devils are playing without defenseman Luke Hughes. The team announced on Thursday that Hughes will be out for the remainder of the season to undergo a procedure and get a head start on rehab for the off-season.
Player to Watch
The player to watch is Dennis Cholowski, who have a bigger role now that Hughes is inactive.
“It’s always great to play,” Cholowski said. “I try to take pride in my game and help the team win. That’s what I’m going to try to do.”
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
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