    Game Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils

    Vani Hanamirian
    Dec 11, 2025, 21:41
    The New Jersey Devils are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Prudential Center tonight in the first meeting of the season between the two teams. ​

    Lineups

    Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

    Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

    Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Paul Cotter

    Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

    Xavier Parent -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank

    Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

    Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

    Colton White -- Simon Nemec

    Jacob Markstrom

    Jake Allen

    Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Dennis Cholowski, Timo Meier

    Lightning projected lineup per NHL.com

    Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

    Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

    Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

    Curtis Douglas -- Nick Paul -- Scott Sabourin

    J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

    Charle-Édouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

    Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

    Jonas Johansson

    Brandon Halverson

    Scratched: Dominic James, Gage Goncalves, Jack Finley

    Injuries

    Both teams come into tonight’s matchup with several key players sidelined.

    Devils Injured Players:

    Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist)

    Lightning Injured Players:

    Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed)

    Storyline to Watch

    All eyes will be on Xavier Parent tonight as he steps onto the NHL ice for the first time. After playing the past two seasons for the American Hockey League (AHL) Utica Comets, Parent is now preparing for his big moment. 

    Ahead of his first NHL game, he spoke with NJD.tv.

    “It’s amazing. It’s been four years since I’ve been a pro. I always dreamed of that moment,” Parent said. “It’s my first year with an NHL contract. It was a big summer for me. You never know when that’s going to come. Today is the day, so it’s unreal.”

    Player to Watch

    The player to watch tonight isn’t a player, but rather a line. The Devils' third line of Arseny Gritsyuk, Cody Glass, and Connor Brown earned eight points in their last contest. Brown dished out a career-best three assists, sparking the Devils to their first win in five games.

    The puck will drop at 7 PM. 

