Game Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Prudential Center tonight in the first meeting of the season between the two teams. ​

Lineups

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Paul Cotter

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Xavier Parent -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Colton White -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Dennis Cholowski, Timo Meier

Lightning projected lineup per NHL.com

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas -- Nick Paul -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Édouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: Dominic James, Gage Goncalves, Jack Finley

Injuries

Both teams come into tonight’s matchup with several key players sidelined.

Devils Injured Players:

Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist)

Lightning Injured Players:

Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed)

Storyline to Watch

All eyes will be on Xavier Parent tonight as he steps onto the NHL ice for the first time. After playing the past two seasons for the American Hockey League (AHL) Utica Comets, Parent is now preparing for his big moment.

Ahead of his first NHL game, he spoke with NJD.tv.

“It’s amazing. It’s been four years since I’ve been a pro. I always dreamed of that moment,” Parent said. “It’s my first year with an NHL contract. It was a big summer for me. You never know when that’s going to come. Today is the day, so it’s unreal.”

Player to Watch

The player to watch tonight isn’t a player, but rather a line. The Devils' third line of Arseny Gritsyuk, Cody Glass, and Connor Brown earned eight points in their last contest. Brown dished out a career-best three assists, sparking the Devils to their first win in five games.

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

