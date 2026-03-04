Logo
Game Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (30-29-2) take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-10) at the Prudential Center tonight.

​Lineups and Injuries​

Devils projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Jesper Bratt -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Luke Glendening, Colton White, Johnathan Kovacevic

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL)

Maple Leafs projected lineup per NHL.com

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- Nicolas Roy -- Dakota Joshua

Easton Cowan -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, Troy Stecher

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Storyline to Watch

The storyline to watch is that the Devils kicked off their season-high seven-game homestand last night. The team hasn’t had a homestand of this length since the 1979-80 season.

Player to Watch

The player to watch is Dougie Hamilton, who had a two-point night against the Florida Panthers last night. Hamilton is currently on a three-game point streak.

​The puck will drop at 7 PM. 

