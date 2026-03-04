Game Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (30-29-2) take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-10) at the Prudential Center tonight.
Lineups and Injuries
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Jesper Bratt -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Luke Glendening, Colton White, Johnathan Kovacevic
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL)
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- Nicolas Roy -- Dakota Joshua
Easton Cowan -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, Troy Stecher
Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body)
Storyline to Watch
The storyline to watch is that the Devils kicked off their season-high seven-game homestand last night. The team hasn’t had a homestand of this length since the 1979-80 season.
Player to Watch
The player to watch is Dougie Hamilton, who had a two-point night against the Florida Panthers last night. Hamilton is currently on a three-game point streak.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.