    Game Preview: Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils

    Vani Hanamirian
    Dec 27, 2025, 23:23
    The New Jersey Devils (20-16-1) take on the Washington Capitals (19-13-5) at the Prudential Center tonight.

    ​Lineups and Injuries​

    Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.

    Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

    Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

    Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

    Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

    Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

    Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

    Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

    Jake Allen

    Jacob Markstrom

    Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank

    Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)​

    Capitals projected lineup per NHL.com.

    Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Alex Ovechkin

    Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

    Ryan Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

    Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier

    Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

    Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Logan Thompson

    Charlie Lindgren

    Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano

    Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

    ​Player to Watch: ​

    The player to watch is Connor Brown, who scored two goals in the last five games. In 30 games this season, Brown has recorded 15 points, a hot start for the right winger. The 31-year-old has been a bright spot in the Devils' offense since signing with the Devils on July 1, 2025, as a free agent. ​

    Storyline to Watch:

    ​The Devils and Capitals are neck and neck in the standings for the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have 43 points in 37 games, while the Devils have 41 points in 37 games. They are separated by the New York Rangers, who have 42 points in 39 games. 11 points separate the entire division, but the differential among the middle few teams is close. ​

    Ahead of the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about the importance of winning a division game, like today's.

    ​“I think all the teams in the league are taking away how tight it is,” Keefe told NJD.tv. “How good everybody is and how every game is tight and up for grabs, and how every point matters. Even though it's a short break, it feels like a long one in a season like this.”

    ​The puck will drop at 7 PM.   

