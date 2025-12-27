Game Preview: Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (20-16-1) take on the Washington Capitals (19-13-5) at the Prudential Center tonight.

​Lineups and Injuries​

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)​

Capitals projected lineup per NHL.com.

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Ryan Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

​Player to Watch: ​

The player to watch is Connor Brown, who scored two goals in the last five games. In 30 games this season, Brown has recorded 15 points, a hot start for the right winger. The 31-year-old has been a bright spot in the Devils' offense since signing with the Devils on July 1, 2025, as a free agent. ​

Storyline to Watch:

​The Devils and Capitals are neck and neck in the standings for the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have 43 points in 37 games, while the Devils have 41 points in 37 games. They are separated by the New York Rangers, who have 42 points in 39 games. 11 points separate the entire division, but the differential among the middle few teams is close. ​

Ahead of the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about the importance of winning a division game, like today's.

​“I think all the teams in the league are taking away how tight it is,” Keefe told NJD.tv. “How good everybody is and how every game is tight and up for grabs, and how every point matters. Even though it's a short break, it feels like a long one in a season like this.”

​The puck will drop at 7 PM.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

