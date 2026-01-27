Game Preview: Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (27-23-2) will take on the Winnipeg Jets (20-24-7) on Tuesday at the Prudential Center.
Lineups and Injuries
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Evgenii Dadonov -- Jack Hughes -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Ondrej Palat -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Brett Pesce
Simon Nemec -- Dougie Hamilton
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Danny Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Gustav Nyquist
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Player to Watch:
The player to watch is Connor Brown. Brown did not skate this morning, but head coach Sheldon Keefe told NJD.tv that he would be good to go for tonight’s game.
"Just maintenance for him this morning,” Keefe said. "He actually skated on his own on the (practice rink) before our skate just to be sure he’ll be okay for tonight, which he will be. But we needed to reduce his workload this morning."
Storyline to Watch:
The storyline to watch is the Devils' first home game in four games. The team went 3-1-0 on the road.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.