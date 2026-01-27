Logo
Game Preview: Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (27-23-2) will take on the Winnipeg Jets (20-24-7) on Tuesday at the Prudential Center. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Evgenii Dadonov -- Jack Hughes -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Ondrej Palat -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Brett Pesce

Simon Nemec -- Dougie Hamilton

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)

Jets projected lineup per NHL.com

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Danny Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Gustav Nyquist

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Player to Watch: 

The player to watch is Connor Brown. Brown did not skate this morning, but head coach Sheldon Keefe told NJD.tv that he would be good to go for tonight’s game. 

"Just maintenance for him this morning,” Keefe said. "He actually skated on his own on the (practice rink) before our skate just to be sure he’ll be okay for tonight, which he will be. But we needed to reduce his workload this morning."

Storyline to Watch: 

The storyline to watch is the Devils' first home game in four games. The team went 3-1-0 on the road. 

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

