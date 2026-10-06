Jesper Boqvist To Make Season Debut for Devils Against Mammoth

“We wanted to give Noesen a couple of games to get his legs under him and get going coming off the injury,” Keefe said on Monday. “Now is a good time for that switch. We knew with Utah on the schedule here, we know it’s going to be a fast game. Speed is going to be really important. We had (Boqvist) coming into this game regardless. It is not in response to anything, but I would like to see that line be better for sure.”