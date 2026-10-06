Jesper Boqvist To Make Season Debut for Devils Against Mammoth

“We wanted to give Noesen a couple of games to get his legs under him and get going coming off the injury,” Keefe said on Monday. “Now is a good time for that switch. We knew with Utah on the schedule here, we know it’s going to be a fast game. Speed is going to be really important. We had (Boqvist) coming into this game regardless. It is not in response to anything, but I would like to see that line be better for sure.”
Boqvist, 27, will skate alongside Cody Glass and rookie Amadeus Lombardi. The forward was originally drafted by New Jersey in 2017 and was reacquired by the Devils on June 30 in a multi-player trade with the Florida Panthers that sent Jacob Markstrom and Angus Crookshank to Florida.
“If it is my turn tomorrow, I will be ready,” Boqvist told reporters on Monday. “Probably some butterflies for sure. Just have to turn that into positive energy. Being around these guys for the past few weeks here has been unreal. So, it is a lot of fun.”
Featured stories
Boqvist and Noesen both spent much of training camp and the preseason as the Devils’ extra forwards. Noesen played in New Jersey’s first two games after winger Connor Brown suffered a lower-body injury.
The Devils enter Tuesday’s matchup with a 1-1-0 record, while Utah is 2-1-0. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Prudential Center, with the game airing on MSGSN and streaming on DAZN.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.