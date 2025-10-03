Keefe Speaks On Injured Devils Defenseman

New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce did not join his team for the third period of Thursday's preseason tilt against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Through two periods, Pesce played 11:08, including 1:04 of shorthanded ice time. He began the game paired with rookie defenseman Topias Vilén.

After his team's 3-1 victory, head coach Sheldon Keefe said the following about his veteran blueliner.

"No update," he told NJD.TV. "We will have to get him looked at and determine whether or not he will miss any time."

The 30-year-old is beginning his second season with the Devils after signing a six-year, $33 million contract with New Jersey on July 1, 2024.

The Devils have one preseason game remaining, scheduled for Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers, before the regular season opens on Oct. 9 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

