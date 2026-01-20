Lenni Hämeenaho Set To Make His NHL Debut Tonight

Lenni Hämeenaho is set to make his NHL debut tonight as the New Jersey Devils face the Calgary Flames in a regular-season matchup.
The 21-year-old was drafted 58th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Devils.After being drafted by the Devils, Hämeenaho was called up to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday—marking his first NHL recall.
“I feel great. It’s a dream to play the first NHL game,” Hämeenaho said. “I’m just trying to play my own game and bring my own strengths, play hard, and skate.”
Prior to his call-up, Hämeenaho had been playing with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL). In his time with the Comets this season, he has recorded 21 points in 33 games.
Ahead of his debut, he told NJD.tv that his family would be tuning in from Finland, despite the time difference.
“It’s a late game, but I’m sure they’ll be up,” Hameenaho said. “It’s a big thing for me to tell them that it’ll be my first game. They were obviously happy and excited, and a little upset they couldn’t get here. But I’m sure they’ll enjoy and cheer me on back home.”
The puck will drop at 9 PM as the Devils take on the Calgary Flames for the first time this season, with Hämeenaho making his rookie debut.
