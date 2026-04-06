Markstrom Earns First Shutout Of Season In 3-0 Victory Over Canadiens

Timo Meier, Cody Glass, and Connor Brown scored in the New Jersey Devils 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night at the Bell Centre. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom celebrated his first shutout of the season and 25th of his career.
Meier opened the scoring with his 24th goal of the season at the 10:47 mark of the first period. In doing so, he extended his point streak to three games.
Glass extended New Jersey’s lead to 2-0 at the 18:12 mark of the second period. It was a fantastic individual effort as he skated around Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson and beat Jacob Fowler
for his 17th goal of the season, a single-season career high.
“Our line needs to play more in the offensive zone,” Glass told MSG Networks during the second intermission. “When we can bury one, it helps our top two lines because they are carrying the load here. The bottom six, if we can chip in and help, it is going to be a huge advantage for us.”
Connor Brown hit the empty net for a 3-0 lead with 3:25 remaining in regulation. Jack Hughes picked up his second primary assist of the night for his 72nd point of the season.
One of the biggest takeaways of the game was the Devils' penalty kill, which was a perfect 4-for-4.
“From penalty kill, to blocking shots, to forechecking, to not giving them any scoring opportunities, I don’t think they had many shots on their power play either,” Markstrom told NJD.TV. “Our penalty kill did an unbelievable job, and five-on-five we took care of business.”
Sunday’s victory marked the 11th straight victory for the Devils in Montreal. Their last regulation loss at the Bell Centre was in December of 2016.
The Devils will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center in Newark on Tuesday.
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