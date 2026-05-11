2026 New Jersey Devils Offseason Outlook

The New Jersey Devils were eliminated from the 2026 NHL postseason play.
Following their elimination, the team is now preparing for the 2026-27 season, and 20 players are free agents.
Ten players are unrestricted free agents (UFA):
Evgenii Dadonov
Zack MacEwen
Dennis Cholowski
Brian Halonen
Nate Legare
Ryan Schmelzer
Johnathan Gruden
Mike Hardman
Marc McLaughlin
Colton White
Ten players are restricted free agents (RFA):
Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter
Simon Nemec
Xavier Parent
Dylan Wendt
Topias Vilen
Calen Addison
Nico Daws
Jakub Malek
Tyler Brennan
Meanwhile, the team’s newest general manager, Sunny Mehta, has his work cut out for him, as he took over this team on April 16th.
With the offseason underway, big decisions await Mehta as he shapes the team for next season.
Recently, he spoke on The Sheet Hockey with Jeff Marek about the trade and protection clauses on the Devils’ roster.
“When I look at our cap situation, the no moves, everything pertaining to our asset base, I’m optimistic,” Mehta said. “I think we are going to have to be creative, find solutions to things in terms of improving the roster, but I’m excited for it, to be honest.”
“I’m extremely optimistic about this team,” Mehta said. “We have a lot of talented players, and I really, truly believe that these talented players are about to hit an inflection point and get over that hurdle. It’s my job to make sure that this roster is consistently flush with the necessary amount of talent to be a championship team. And I intend to do that.”
The team ended their season on April 14th.
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