2026 NHL Mock Draft: Top 16 Projections With Devils Adding Future Star Forward

As it stands right now, the New Jersey Devils have the 12th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. This is a mock of how the lottery picks may go around them.
The National Hockey League is set to host the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York, over the course of the weekend. The first round will take place on Friday night, while the rest of the event will take place on Saturday.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently on the clock for another day, as they will make the first overall pick. They will be followed by the San Jose Sharks, who won the second lottery spot. The Vancouver Canucks, who had finished in last place in the league in 2025-26, will round out the top three.
Although the New Jersey Devils had a lackluster season, the 12th overall pick is a decent consolation prize. They may use the selection on a player that they believe will help them down the line, or they will trade it for immediate help.
Surrounding New Jersey's selection are the 16 picks that were involved in the lottery. Lots of parts have already been moved through trades this week, and more are sure to follow. This is a mock of all those lottery picks, including New Jersey's selection at 12:
1. Toronto Maple Leafs - Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State
The Toronto Maple Leafs had one rough year and lucked into the top spot via the lottery. Now, they have the right to select Gavin McKenna, who has superstar NHL potential.
2. San Jose Sharks - Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda
After some moves made this week, the San Jose Sharks select Ivar Stenberg out of Sweden. They had some lottery luck once again, and now they have a legit star winger in the making coming to play with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.
3. Vancouver Canucks - Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford
The Vancouver Canucks could use some help down the middle of the ice in the short and long term. They address that need with their new head coach's son, Caleb Malhotra, at third overall.
4. Buffalo Sabres via Chicago Blackhawks - Chase Reid, D, Sault St. Marie
After trading Bowen Byram to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Buffalo Sabres have the fourth overall pick. With it, they use it on a defenseman in Chase Reid. One day, the hope for them will be that Reid is as good as Byram but much younger.
5. New York Rangers - Carson Carels, D, Prince George
The New York Rangers have their pick of defensemen outside of Reid here, and they opt to go with Carsen Carels for a safer pick.
6. Calgary Flames - Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota
The Calgary Flames need help everywhere, but they have a wonderful pipeline in the making. If Keaton Verhoeff, who has tremendous puck skills, can reach his potential at the pro level, the Flames will have an even brighter future.
7. Seattle Kraken - Viggo Bjorck, RW, Djurgarden
The Seattle Kraken need a star with some offensive flair. They have had Artemi Panarin and Jason Robertson turn them down over the last couple of months, despite big money. Viggo Bjorck has that type of talent worth taking a risk on.
8. Winnipeg Jets - Alberts Smits, D, Jujurit
The Winnipeg Jets have a wonderful ability to draft and develop defensemen. Alberts Smits, who is kind of a buffer to the next wave of blue-liners in the draft, makes great sense for the Jets organization.
9. San Jose Sharks via Ottawa Senators via Florida Panthers - Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert
This pick has had its fair share of movement. It was supposed to belong to the Chicago Blackhawks, but then the Florida Panthers protected it by being in the bottom ten. Then, they traded it to the Ottawa Senators for Brady Tkachuk, who flipped it to the San Jose Sharks for William Eklund. If they use the second overall pick on a forward, which all signs point to, they are likely to use the ninth pick on a defenseman. Daxon Rudolph would be great for their organization.
10. Nashville Predators - Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University
The Nashville Predators take Tynan Lawrence here, who was once a top-three pick possibility. Boston University wasn't as smooth a transition for him, so his stock fell a little bit. A team like Nashville would love to take him on as a project who could become a star forward.
11. St. Louis Blues - Oscar Hemming, RW, Boston College
The St. Louis Blues have four picks in the first round, and three of them are in the lottery portion of the draft. They could go with any position at any time, especially with the needs that they have. Boston College forward Oscar Hemming is the selection for them here. With Jordan Kyrou gone, they will need eventual help up front.
12. New Jersey Devils - Wyatt Cullen, F, USNTDP
The New Jersey Devils are, as currently constructed, a team designed to use their speed and skill. They didn’t score a lot of goals in 2025-26, and they’d like to stock their pipeline with players who can help them be a fast team over the course of the next few years. Wyatt Cullen is someone who fits that mold as a prospect. It will take some time to become a full-time NHL player, but he is worth considering if the Devils don’t trade the pick.
13. New York Islanders - Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor
The New York Islanders made two incredible picks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, headlined by rookie superstar Matthew Schaefer. Now, they can follow that up with a great selection in Ethan Belchetz of the Windsor Spitfires.
14. Columbus Blue Jackets - Alexander Command, C, Orebro HK
The Columbus Blue Jackets have a lot of question marks within their organization, including Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Zach Werenski. For now, however, a forward in Alexander Command could help them brighten their future.
15. St. Louis Blues via Detroit Red Wings - Malte Gustafsson, LD, HV71
The St. Louis Blues make their second of three picks within the top 16 using the 15th overall pick acquired in the Justin Faulk deal. Malte Gustafsson, a defenseman, helps them re-stock their prospects at the position as they retool.
16. St. Louis Blues via Washington Capitals - Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver
Making consecutive picks is scheduled to be the reality for the Blues, as they also hold 16 from the aforementioned Jordan Kyrou deal. Another defenseman makes sense for them, and this time it's Ryan Lin.
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