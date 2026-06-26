2026 NHL Mock Draft: Top 16 Projections With Devils Adding Future Star Forward

This pick has had its fair share of movement. It was supposed to belong to the Chicago Blackhawks, but then the Florida Panthers protected it by being in the bottom ten. Then, they traded it to the Ottawa Senators for Brady Tkachuk, who flipped it to the San Jose Sharks for William Eklund. If they use the second overall pick on a forward, which all signs point to, they are likely to use the ninth pick on a defenseman. Daxon Rudolph would be great for their organization.