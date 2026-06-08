3 College Hockey Commits For Devils To Consider Drafting 12th Overall

The New Jersey Devils have a decision to make at 12th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft. One of these prospects may be worth considering.
The New Jersey Devils are, unless they trade it, going to make the 12th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. With a selection like this, there are a lot of ways it could go. They could get a star, or they could get an average NHL player. At the end of the day, they mustn’t miss as they have an opportunity to add a great player to their mid prospect farm.
It would be ideal for Sunny Mehta if Viggo Bjork or Tynan Lawrence slid to them at 12, but it isn’t likely. They are likely to go in the top 10 because they are exceptional prospects. So what does that leave for the Devils?
There are a handful of players who are more likely to go on that 10-15 range than not, but it could fall in lots of different directions. If the Devils want to take a player knowing that they are heading to the NCAA, where they will face stiff competition, these three are the likeliest candidates:
Daxon Rudolph, D - Prince Albert Raiders, Denver
The New Jersey Devils aren't desperate for a young defenseman in the system, but they aren't overloaded with them either. If they think that Daxon Rudolph is the best player on their board when they come up to pick at 12, they shouldn't hesitate.
With the Prince Albert Red Raiders in 2025-26, Rudolph had 28 goals and 50 assists for 78 points in 68 games played. Now, he will have the challenge of moving to college hockey in the United States.
Rudolph will attend Denver, who is coming off yet another National Championship. Under David Carle, he should be able to continue developing well and maximizing his talent. It will be an adjustment, but the tools are there for him to be a high-end pro.
Ethan Belchetz, F - Windsor Spitfires, Michigan State
Ethan Belchetz is a goal scorer who continues to improve his numbers with each passing year. As a member of the Windsor Spitfires in 2025-26, Belchetz had 34 goals and 25 assists for 59 points in 57 games played.
There is more offense, especially goal scoring, to achieve for him, but the foundation of a great player is there. The next stage of his development is going to be at Michigan State. As a Spartan, he will play big minutes and have great linemates who will help find him.
Wyatt Cullen, F - USNTDP, Minnesota
Wyatt Cullen, son of former NHL player Matt Cullen, is ready for his chance to be drafted into the NHL like his father before him.
Cullen was a member of the US Development Program, and now he'll have a chance to play for Minnesota, which has Frozen Four aspirations every season.
This is a point-per-game forward at every level, and Minnesota is the perfect place for someone like him to take his skills to the next level. By the time he is ready to turn pro, he will have a lot of the "little things" down as well, which is what will help him carve out a long NHL career.
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