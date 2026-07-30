3 Devils Prospects Who Could Move In A Quinn Hughes Trade

If the New Jersey Devils were to acquire Quinn Hughes in a trade, one or more of these prospects may have to depart the organization.
Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin is going to meet with Quinn Hughes about a potential contract extension this week. If they come to the conclusion that he is going to stick with his original plan of joining his brothers on the New Jersey Devils, a trade could happen.
A roster player or two, along with high-end draft picks, could go the other way in a deal for the eldest Hughes, but prospects are likely to be a part of the package as well.
If the Devils were to get Quinn a year ahead of schedule by making a trade with the Wild, one or more of these 3 prospects are likely to be on the move:
Mikhail Yegorov
The New Jersey Devils do not have a long-term plan in goal outside of Mikhail Yegorov. Trading him must land them an elite player, like Quinn Hughes. Otherwise, they should keep him in the system.
The Minnesota Wild are pretty set in the goal crease with Jesper Wallstedt and Filip Gustavsson. With that said, Gustavsson had surgery and will miss the start of the season, but the Wild plan to have this tandem in place for a while.
If they were to acquire Yegorov, however, they may change things up. They could use one of their two mainstays as trade bait for assets in other areas. Yegorov has the talent to be a starting goalie in the NHL; he just has further development to accomplish.
Anton Silayev
Anton Silayev is a good prospect. However, it was a strange pick when the Devils made it in 2024 with the 10th overall pick. They should have selected Zeev Buium, but the Wild traded up to get him and then used him to acquire Quinn Hughes from the Canucks.
Buium may or may not have been used in the same trade if the Devils drafted him instead of Silayev, but it was a bad drafting decision.
Still, Silayev has value as a young prospect trying to make it in the NHL. For the Wild, trying to recoup a high-ceiling defenseman out of another trade involving Quinn Hughes makes perfect sense from an organizational perspective.
Alexander Command
The New Jersey Devils selected Alexander Command in the first round (12th overall) of the 2026 NHL Draft, and they are high on him. His ceiling as a great two-way forward in the NHL makes him an intriguing prospect, but you have to give good players to get good players in a trade.
For the Wild, they are not very deep down the middle of the ice within their organization. If Alexander reached his potential as a center, the Wild would love to add him. Giving up on a high-end prospect so early in his development is never easy, but it's the price of doing business.
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