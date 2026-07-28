3 Devils Roster Players Who Could Move In A Quinn Hughes Trade
The New Jersey Devils could still, in theory, trade for Quinn Hughes. These 3 Devils could be part of a deal if they decided to.
The New Jersey Devils have made a handful of moves this off-season that will surely make them a better team in 2026-27. However, there is one transaction that everybody is holding their breath for before they go any further.
Of course, that is the decision of Quinn Hughes. The Minnesota Wild acquired Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks back in December, giving up Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, and a first-round pick. That’s essentially four first-round-level pieces for Hughes, who is one of the best defensemen in the last 25 years.
In the playoffs, with Hughes as one of their catalysts in all three zones, the Wild were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round. They are still a long way from being a Cup contender, but they have a solid core intact.
Where it gets messy for the Wild is the fact that Quinn Hughes has just one year left on his current contract before he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. If he doesn’t sign an extension soon, the Wild may have to consider trading him away to recoup assets.
If the Devils wanted to be the team that added Quinn via a trade before he reaches free agency, it would likely be a mix of roster players, prospects, and draft picks. Of the likely roster players to go in the trade, these three stick out:
Dawson Mercer
Dawson Mercer is a good young player, but he has never taken the steps that the New Jersey Devils have hoped to see him take. He'll score 20 goals a season and play a scrappy game, but he always leaves them wanting more.
Mercer's biggest asset is availability. He has yet to miss a single game (410 straight games) in his NHL career, and he came in during the time of games lost due to COVID-19. Without a doubt, he is a reliable forward who gives you an honest effort every night.
If the Wild were to move on from Quinn Hughes, a young forward like Mercer would be a great return as a depth piece. He can play on any of thier lines, whether it be with stars like Matt Boldy or Kirill Kaprizov, or with the Foligno brothers down in the lineup.
Arseny Gritsyuk
Arseny Gritsyuk had a great rookie year in 2025-26, despite the team around him failing to meet expectations. He was a bright light (13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points in 66 games) on a disappointing team.
Gritsyuk has shown the ability to drive his own line, but there is still room to grow in terms of his production offensively. The pure puck skills are nice, and it should translate to more goals in the coming years. Like Mercer, he can play anywhere in an NHL lineup, and that will impact the level of offense he produces.
Although the Devils likely wouldn't make Gritsyuk their first choice to give up on so quickly, it's a move that any team in the league would make if it meant landing Quinn Hughes.
Jesper Bratt
Speaking of giving up players that you wouldn't want to, the New Jersey Devils could use Jesper Bratt as a trade chip in a Quinn Hughes deal. He'd be the big return for the Wild in terms of roster players if that were the case.
Since breaking out in 2022-23, Bratt has 128 goals and 260 assists for 388 points in 403 games played. As a former 6th-round pick, he has become one of the best wingers in the NHL.
Of New Jersey's "big four" at forward, he is the most likely to go for a few reasons. For one, trading one of Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier would leave a more irreplaceable hole in their lineup. They'd also probably rather move Timo Meier than Jesper Bratt, but the Wild would be less inclined in a trade for Quinn. Bratt is the better player right now.
If the Devils moved on from Bratt, Quinn's newly added production would help, but they would then become in the market for another high-end winger.
No matter what, the return going to the Wild in a trade for Quinn Hughes would be big. In theory, it would be smarter to wait until next summer and just sign him, but then you run the risk of his extending with the Wild or wherever else they may trade him.
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