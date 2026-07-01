3 Non-Tendered Forwards For Devils To Look At In Free Agency

There are a handful of non-tendered forwards for the New Jersey Devils to consider.
The New Jersey Devils are in an interesting off-season. They finished in the bottom third of the league, but they must operate as if they are a playoff lock. Injuries to top players last year cut their season short, but they have an opportunity to bounce back.
After Jack Hughes scored the Golden Goal in February, his game was taken to another level in the NHL games that followed. When he is healthy, he is one of the best players in the league.
Sunny Mehta, who is currently in his first offseason as an NHL General Manager, has to make some additions to the roster. The Devils have already announced their qualifying offers to a handful of players, but they have also let a few go.
Other teams around the league let a couple of good players go, and the Devils could consider one or multiple of them to take a flier on someone who could help provide depth:
Philipp Kurashev
Philipp Kurashev had a career year the one time he was linemates with Connor Bedard. During the 2023-24 season, he had 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points. He hasn’t had more than 20 points in a season since.
After 7 goals and 13 assists for 20 points on the nose with the San Jose Sharks in 2025-26, he is on the market after being non-tendered. As a depth option up front, the Devils make sense.
Kurashev is a Swiss-born player, which would make him the 4th on New Jersey’s roster, including Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jonas Siegenthaler. If anyone could re-unlock some of his production in a bottom-six role for cheap, it’s the team with three of his countrymen there.
Matias Maccelli
Matias Maccelli is a solid offensive depth piece on a team, as he proved on a lousy Maple Leafs team in 2025-26. In 71 games with Toronto in his first year, he had 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points.
Maccelli isn't going to be a guy who is out there in all situations, but he can provide some secondary scoring to complement the top guys on the team. After being let go by the Maple Leafs, he will be a cheap option for New Jersey (or any team that goes to sign him).
Philip Tomasino
Philip Tomasino is a forward who has spent time in the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins organizations. After being a first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, things haven't panned out the way he thought.
He only played in 9 NHL games last season, and he collected one assist. A good reason for New Jersey to get involved with him is that he can improve the Utica Comets.
Utica is in need of some skill to help them have a bounce-back season. They need to surround any young players on the team with quality veterans, and Tomasino can fit that bill as far as an AHL player.
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