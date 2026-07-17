5 New Jersey Devils Games To Circle On The 2026-27 Calendar

The New Jersey Devils will have a lot of extremely exciting games in 2026-27, but these five stand out.
The New Jersey Devils released their schedule for the 2026-27 season on Thursday. This is an 84-game schedule, up from 82. This New Jersey squad is looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled, lackluster season that saw them miss the postseason.
This year, they are hoping that health prevails, along with some of the changes that they made to the roster. Every team in the league is coming in looking for improvement so it won’t be easy, but the Devils have the superstars and depth needed to take a jump.
Which games, from an entertainment perspective, stick out above the rest? These are the five that must be circled on the calendar:
10/1 vs Philadelphia Flyers
The New Jersey Devils will open their 2026-27 season against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Prudential Center on October 1st. It won't take long for them to reveal what kind of team they are, and one of their fiercest rivals will be on the other side.
This game will have a lot of intrigue as a few players will make their Devils debut, including Anthony Mantha, who was signed just a couple of days ago. With Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt amongst others, another year older, expect them to come out of the gate hungry to win.
10/15 vs New York Rangers
Unlike last year, the Devils will get the New York Rangers early and often. In fact, all four of their games will be on the books by Christmas. This first one against the New York Rangers comes just a handful of games into the season, and it will give each team a playoff-like atmosphere right away.
11/8 at Toronto Maple Leafs
It is always interesting when the Devils take on the NHL's first overall pick each season. That is scheduled to happen when the New Jersey Devils host the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 8th.
By then, we should have a better clue as to whether or not each side is going to bounce back from disappointing seasons. This is the first of three meetings between the two clubs in 2026-27.
1/24 vs Washington
The New Jersey Devils will face the Washington Capitals four times in the regular season. The fourth and final game will come at the Prudential Center on January 24th, which could be Alex Ovechkin's final game in New Jersey.
If he decides to hang them up after this year, the greatest goal scorer of all time will officially be done. He has been one of the Devils' most prolific opponents they've ever faced.
3/31 vs Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild will host the New Jersey Devils on February 28th, but the real treat will be when they come to the Prudential Center on March 31st. Of course, this will be, as of now, Quinn Hughes' only trip to play against his brothers in Newark.
What will Quinn do as far as his contract beyond 2026-27? Only he knows, but it certainly has the attention of the Devils and their fans. This game should be incredibly entertaining due to the storyline that will follow Quinn all season long.
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