A Familiar Face on the Ice For Devils Practice

Former Devils captain Andy Greene put on his gear to practice with the Devils while seven Olympic players remain out.
Greene played for the Devils from 2006-07 until 2019-20. He signed a contract with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 4, 2006. The 43-year-old hit the ice again on Saturday in his No. 6 jersey.
Following the game, he spoke with the media about how he felt to be back on the ice.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe reflected on Greene’s presence at practice.
"He was great. He did his job today, which I think is what he did his entire career," Keefe said. "Just shows up, does his job. It helped us get through practice and keep us flowing much more smoothly, without disrupting the groups or having guys get overly fatigued. It was great."
Although he spent some time away from the Devils, he signed a one-day contract on October 12, 2022, to retire a Devil.
Some players were surprised to see him at practice.
"That first drill, I was like 'Oh, who's the new guy?'" Kovacevic said. "I forgot he was skating with us for a second.”
Though not on the roster, Greene has stayed close to the organization.
