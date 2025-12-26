A Holiday Gift Guide Inspired by the Devils’ 2025–26 Season

’Twas Christmas time, and the New Jersey Devils had slipped to sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. The team dropped two straight games, but there’s still time to turn the season around. As the Devils approach the halfway point, it feels only right to see what gifts might be waiting for them under the tree.

To: Jack Hughes

Gift 1: Jack Hughes Health Candle

For Jack Hughes, a healthy 2026 filled with zero injuries—on or off the ice. Devils fans everywhere will gladly light it and never let it burn out.

To: The New Jersey Devils

Gift 2: A Direct Path to the Postseason

For the organization, a smooth and stress-free path to a deep postseason run in 2025–26—preferably without needing a late-season miracle.

To: Devils Fans

Gift 3: An Endless Copy of Gritsy’s Diary

For Devils fans, an endless supply of Telegram posts from rookie Arseny Gritsyuk to carry them into the New Year—and hopefully through every mood swing of the season.

To: New Jersey Devils Forwards

Gift 4: Personalized “Goal Motivation” Whistles

For the Devils’ forwards, a whistle designed to encourage one simple thing: finding the back of the net, early and often.

To: Devils Fans (Again)

Gift 5: Overtime Survival Kit

For Devils fans, a survival kit to endure extra periods of play—fully equipped with a stress ball and emergency snacks.

To: Sheldon Keefe

Gift 6: “Day-to-Day” Injury Report Whiteboard

For head coach Sheldon Keefe, an injury report whiteboard to keep track of who’s actually available. Includes extra markers for when the first set inevitably dries out from overuse.

To: The Devils Locker Room

Gift 7: “Hot Start, Now What?” Ice Pack

For the locker room, an ice pack commemorating the Devils’ electric start to the season—and everything that followed.

To: Ondřej Palát & Dougie Hamilton

Gift 8: Noise-Canceling Headphones (For Outside Noise)

For Palát and Hamilton, noise-canceling headphones to block out trade rumors, speculation, and everything else that comes with a turbulent season.

Happy Holidays, Devils fans.

