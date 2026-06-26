A Jason Robertson Trade Makes Total Sense For New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils would make a lot of sense for Dallas Stars superstar Jason Robertson.
On Thursday night, a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman came out that Jason Robertson turned down an 8-year contract worth $15 million a year with the Seattle Kraken. Of course, the current Dallas Stars forward is between being traded and signing an extension where he’s at.
It is going to take a haul to acquire Robertson. It will start with multiple first-round picks, other draft picks, and at least one good player. Robertson has a superstar label on him, and it’s more than justified.
For being a former second-round pick, 39th overall in 2017, he has turned himself into a household hockey name. You can bank on Robertson having anywhere between 80 and 110 points in any given year.
Last season saw him become a Team USA snub at the Olympics, but he had 45 goals and 51 assists for 96 points for Dallas in the regular season. He is one of the most productive wingers in the NHL.
For a variety of reasons, including his past production as a predictor of the future, Robertson would make perfect sense for the New Jersey Devils. He has talked about being a Devils fan growing up in the past, and his skill set would fit like a glove on the modern-day team.
New Jersey is extremely deep at center with Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier leading the way. Either of them could land Robertson on their line, and both sides would benefit.
Sheldon Keefe would have a much easier time creating matchups if he had his two top centers, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, and Jason Robertson as options in his top six.
On the power play, with great passers like Hughes, Hischier, and Bratt involved, Robertson would come in and be the number one shooting option. Based on talent, he would instantly be the best sniper on the team.
If Robertson approves, the Devils can pay him and put him in a position to succeed. They also wouldn’t be overpaying for a winger without having more important forward positions already solidified.
Sunny Mehta is a wise hockey mind, but we’ll have to wait and see if he involves his new team in the Robertson sweepstakes. There are multiple teams on him right now.
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